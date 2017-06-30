Bankers to find out if appeals against their convictions in Anglo case are successful

Two bankers jailed for their parts in a conspiracy to defraud the public about Anglo Irish Bank’s health will find out this morning if they have won their appeals.

Irish Life & Permanent’s former CEO Denis Casey and former Anglo executive John Bowe have spent almost a year behind bars.

The trial of Denis Casey, John Bowe and another banking executive - Willie McAteer, former Finance Director at Anglo Irish Bank - was the longest criminal trial in the history of the State until the record was broken last month by Anglo’s former CEO Sean Fitzpatrick.

John Bowe.

Casey, Bowe and McAteer were found guilty of engaging in a dishonest scheme that saw €7.2bn moving from Anglo to Irish Life & Permanent between March 2008 and September 2008 in order to defraud the public about the state of Anglo at what was a turbulent time on the financial markets.

McAteer was jailed for three and a half years, Casey for two years and nine months and Bowe for two years.

Denis Casey.

Casey and Bowe appealed their convictions in March and they are due to find out this morning if they have been successful.