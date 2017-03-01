Bank of Ireland customers experience difficulties with online banking system

A number of Bank of Ireland customers have been experiencing difficulties with the online banking service today.

@talktoBOI App and Desktop incredibly slow. Cannot log in / access anything !! — Solar Mattress (@SolarMattress) March 1, 2017

@talktoBOI Why is there nothing on your banks home page informing customers of a major systems outage? Not even on the 365 login page.... — John Morgan (@PixelTrawler) March 1, 2017

@talktoBOI Any updates on why your online banking isnt working. Countless peoples have issues. You need to have alerts on site or something — Brian Shanley (@Captainshano) March 1, 2017

@talktoBOI is there a problem with 365 online? — Carmen (@Claudio_S_) March 1, 2017

A statement from Bank of Ireland said they are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

The statement said: “We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing difficulties accessing online and mobile app banking. We are investigating this and working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

We're aware that some customers are having difficulties accessing 365 Online & mobile app.We're investigating this & working to resolve asap — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) March 1, 2017

The issue comes just a day after some Bank of Ireland customers experienced a delay in wages payments.