Bank of Ireland customers experience difficulties with online banking system

A number of Bank of Ireland customers have been experiencing difficulties with the online banking service today.

A statement from Bank of Ireland said they are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

The statement said: “We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing difficulties accessing online and mobile app banking. We are investigating this and working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

The issue comes just a day after some Bank of Ireland customers experienced a delay in wages payments.
