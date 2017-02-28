Bank of Ireland customers complain of delay in wages payments

Customers of Bank of Ireland are complaining that they have not received wages and other payments in their accounts this morning.

The bank’s official customer service Twitter account has advised that “Payments can process throughout the day” and that complaints are “being investigated as a priority”.

The account later apologised to any inconvienience caused to customers.

More as we get it.
