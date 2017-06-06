Ban having no impact on sunbed use by teenagers, survey
Age limits aren't stopping teenagers from using sunbeds according to a new survey.
Researchers from Sligo University Hospital have found that sunbed use is on the rise among those under 18, despite a ban.
Since the rule change three years ago Sligo teens are using them less - dropping from 4 per cent to 3.
But they're proving more popular with Dublin's teenagers - with almost 14 percent of them topping up their tan using UV rays.
Dermatologist Selene Daly has been comparing the stats and found that in 2014 a 10% use of sunbeds among teenagers in Ireland.
"We looked at it again in 2017 and found there hasn't been a reduction at all in sunbed use."
