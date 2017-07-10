Baltimore's volunteer lifeboat crew helps four people in three callouts in four days

The volunteers of the Baltimore lifeboat have been very busy over the past four days.

The dedicated crew members were called out three times since Thursday, twice to evacuate some one from one of the islands off the coast of Cork, and once to help a stricken vessel.

The first callout happened after a woman on Cape Clear island suffered chest pains and had to be transferred to the mainland.

The lifeboat - crewed by Kieran Cotter, Sean McCarthy, Cathal Cottrell, Aidan Bushe and Don O'Donovan - duly went out to the island and brought her to the lifeboat station where an ambulance was waiting to bring her to hospital.

The following night the lifeboat evacuated a man from Sherkin Island after what was described as a "serious fall".

The lifeboat crew brought him to Baltimore where an ambulance was waiting at the lifeboat station to transfer him to hospital in Cork.

The crew - Kieran Cotter, Pat Collins, Jerry Smith, Don O Donovan, Brian McSweeney, Jim Griffiths and Ronnie Carthy - were helped by a team led by Dr Jason from West Cork Rapid Response.

Yesterday morning, Baltimore's inshore lifeboat was launched to help a rigid inflatable boat which had broken down off Cape Clear.

Mícheál Cottrell, a crewman with Baltimore RNLI, was out with his Sea Safari boat on a tour with passengers, when he came upon the boat with two people on board which was suffering engine problems.

Mícheál raised the alarm and Baltimore's lifeboat towed them to Baltimore, where it was berthed safely and the lifeboat returned to station.

The crew on the lifeboat in the final callout were helm Youen Jacob, David Ryan and Ryan O'Mahony. The shore crew were Declan Tiernan, Sean McCarthy, Rianne Smith and Marty O'Driscoll.