Baltimore RNLI assists two sailors after boat breaks down off Toe Head

Baltimore RNLI assisted two sailors after their motor boat broke down off the coast of West Cork, it emerged today.

The volunteer crew was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 2.25pm yesterday afternoon, following a report from the sailors that their vessel had got into difficulty off Toe Head.

The lifeboat helmed by Youen Jacob and with crew members Pat O’Mahony and Colin Rochford onboard launched immediately and was on scene in 25 minutes.

The 22ft motor boat had broken down half a mile west of Toe Head and had secured an anchor. There were two people onboard.

Conditions at the time were relatively good with a force 3-4 south westerly wind and a sea swell of 2-3m.

The lifeboat crew established a tow and brought the vessel safely back to Baltimore Harbour before returning to the station at 4.35pm.

Shore crew in attendance at the station were Rianne and Jerry Smith, Kate Callanan, Marty O'Driscoll and Aidan Bushe.

Speaking following the call out, Tom Bushe, Baltimore RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: "The sailors did the right thing requesting assistance when they needed it.

"We would remind everyone enjoying our coast this summer to always respect the water.

"Always wear a lifejacket and carry a means of communication.

" Let someone know what time you are going and when you are due back. Should you get into difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."