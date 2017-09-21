Bail refused for Dublin man with cystic fibrosis accused of gun crime

A man with cystic fibrosis has appeared in court in Dublin charged with the possession of a gun, ammunition and a stolen motorbike.

It follows an investigation by detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardaí carried out a search in Blanchardstown last Tuesday as part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in West Dublin and arrested a man in his 20s.

This morning, 22-year-old Dylan Mooney of Sheep Hill Avenue in Blanchardstown appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with the possession of a gun, possession of ammunition and the possession of a stolen motorbike.

He is also charged with possessing cannabis for sell or supply.

Detective Garda Edel Kenny from the National Drugs and Organised Bureau told the court Mr Mooney was charged last night at Finglas Garda Station and made no reply after he was cautioned.

Gardaí objected to bail citing the seriousness of the charge and said they believed the accused was a flight risk.

Mr Mooney’s solicitor told the Judge his client has cystic fibrosis – he is on medication, has to be fed intravenously every night and spends a lot of time in hospital.

He said he was concerned his client could get an infection in custody.

Judge David McHugh refused bail and remanded the accused in custody and said he must receive whatever medical attention he needs.

Mr Mooney is due back in court next Wednesday.