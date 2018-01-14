Badly injured man in his late 20s discovered in Kerry during early hours of this morning

A man in his late 20s was discovered at St Stephen's Park, Castleisland, Co Kerry this morning.

The man, who gardaí describe as badly injured, was found at 5.30am.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry before being transferred to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The area remains sealed off pending an examination from crime scene gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St Stephen's Park area of Castleisland to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.