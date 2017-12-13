Baby’s ashes stolen in Belfast burglary

A baby’s ashes have been stolen from a house in Belfast.

A small clear bag was taken from a wooden box containing the ashes of the victim’s deceased baby daughter, police said.

The burglary happened in the Ballygomartin Road area yesterday evening.

Inspector Paul Noble, from the PSNI, said: "Understandably, this has left the victim extremely distressed; therefore, we are appealing to whoever entered the property last night to please do the right thing and return the bag to police."

He appealed for anyone with any information to contact police.

Claire Smallwood posted on social media and said her daughter’s name was Holly.

She said the burglary happened between 6.30pm and 9.15pm.