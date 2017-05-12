Baby rescued after car rolls off pier in Clare
A baby was rescued after a car rolled off a pier and into the water at Lough Derg in Clare.
The Clare Champion reports that the six-month-old was rescued after the incident last Saturday at around 1.30pm.
The family, from Dublin, left their vehicle parked at Knockaphort Pier as they stepped outside for a moment.
The infant was strapped into a car seat when the car started to roll down the pier.
John Barry, a local angler, narrowly escaped being hit by the car.
"“I was in the water at the bow of my boat when a car passed me by, going at a considerable clip and it came dangerously close to me.
"I was standing beside my boat, up to my waist in water, and the car came within inches of me. I didn’t see the car coming until I just heard screeching and I looked up,” he told the Clare Champion.
He said he didn't realise the gravity of the situation until the baby's mother started shouting that "there was a baby in the car".
“She was running towards the car at this stage. The woman and I both went to the car. It was taking on considerable water. The water was up to my waist and the car had gone past me; the water was well over the seats in the car," he said.
The baby and car seat were removed from the car and the baby is reported to be uninjured.
