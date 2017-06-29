Baby boy dies after tragic farm accident in Co Kilkenny

A one-year-old baby boy has died in an accident on a farm in Co Kilkenny this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the location in Johnswell, Co Kilkenny at 3.20pm this afternoon.

Parish priest Fr Frank Purcell told Independent.ie that the community has been left devastated.

"It's an unimaginably tragic loss for his parents, siblings and extended family," he said.

"Our hearts and prayers are with them at this time, the entire Johnswell community and beyond are thinking of them and they are in our thoughts and prayers.

"We hope their many friends and strong faith can help them at this time."

Inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority are understood to be investigating.

More as we get it.