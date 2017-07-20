Babies as young as a year old treated for rape and sexual assault in Galway

Babies as young as one have presented for treatment at a service for victims of rape and sexual assault in the west of the country.

The Child and Adolescent Sexual Assault Treatment service in Ballybrit in Galway reported 73 attendances of children in 2016.

According to figures reported in the Connacht Tribune, three of the patients were just one years old, five were aged two and seven were four years of age.

The remaining victims were aged between five and seventeen.