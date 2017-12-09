Aware hoping for more than 2,000 participants at Phoenix Park Christmas Run

Aware are hoping this morning's Christmas Run in Dublin's Phoenix Park will raise more than €60,000.

All proceeds from the 12th annual race will go towards the organisation's support, education & information services in aid of people who experience depression or bipolar disorder.

The event gets underway at 10am, with 5k and 10k events taking place.

Head of fundraising for Aware Gerry O'Brien said it is not too late to sign up for the race.

"We already have 1,800 people registered and a load of people walk up in the morning. We really hope to have over 2,000 people taking part," he said.

"Registration is available at the park in the morning so if you haven't been able to register please do come along to the park and you can register at the desk there," he added.