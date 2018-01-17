Aware appeals for volunteers to join support team
The charity Aware is urgently appealing for volunteers to join its support team.
Over 1,000 calls are made to its phone line every month from people experiencing depression and their families.
Around one in 10 people experience depression in Ireland, while around one in 100 have a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
The charity needs more than 350 volunteers to ensure that all the calls it receives are answered.
- Digital Desk
