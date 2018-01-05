Average sentence for dangerous driving causing death just three and a half years - report

The average sentence for dangerous driving causing death or serious injury is just three and a half years.

That is despite the maximum penalty being increased from five years to 10 years under the Road Traffic Act 1994.

According to the Irish Independent, an unpublished report examined 60 cases between 2010 and 2014 and concluded that 35% of the sentences were lenient - ranging from fully suspended to one year.

The report suggests that stronger penalties are needed to show people dangerous driving is more than a negligent act.

File image.

- Digital Desk