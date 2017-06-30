Average house prices up 8.8% so far this year, report finds

The national average list house price in June was 8.8% higher than in December, according to the latest Daft.ie Sales Report.

The report also found that annual inflation in the Dublin market now exceeds the rate elsewhere in the country for the first time since early 2015.

According to Daft.ie, there have been about 1,200 sales of new homes in Dublin in the first half of 2017, compared to about 1,500 in the second half of 2016.

"I've been searching for a house now for the last four to five months now, and I can't find anything anywhere," said one man who had been queuing to view a house in Dublin 7:

"Every time to go to view one, there's queuing out the door to view it."