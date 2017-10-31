Australian Minister comes under fire for telling homeowners to 'automatically' ask Irish people to leave

An Australian Minister has come under fire for telling homeowners to 'automatically' tell Irish people to get away from their door.

Consumer Affairs Minister, Marlene Kairouz apologised on Twitter for making the comments branded 'racist' by Irish people.

Yesterday I made a comment at a scam awareness campaign launch that caused offence to people with Irish heritage 1/3 — Marlene Kairouz MP (@MarleneKairouz) October 31, 2017

She was speaking at an awareness campaign about unlicensed tradesmen where warned homeowners not to open their door to anyone with an Irish accent after complaints of scams by backpackers with British and Irish accents.

"If anybody knocks on your door that has an Irish accent automatically aski them to leave," she said.

In a series of Tweets she apologised for her comments.

“Yesterday I made a comment at a scam awareness campaign launch that caused offence to people with Irish heritage. Recent scammers have been backpackers from the UK and Ireland & I was giving this info to the public. I admit I delivered this message poorly.

“I sincerely apologise for causing offence and my poor choice of words.”