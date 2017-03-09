Auditor General: Religious congregations have paid just 13% of cost of child abuse redress scheme so far

The Comptroller and Auditor General says religious congregations have so far handed over just 13% of the cost of the child abuse redress scheme.

The congregations are supposed to pay the costs with the State on a 50 - 50 basis.

A special report has also found that legal cost payments of almost €200m have been paid, with some legal firms getting between €5 - €19m.

The initial child abuse inquiry was estimated to cost €2.5m, but the C and A G report says the cost of the commission is now €82m.

Seamus McCarthy's report also says the redress scheme was estimated to cost around a €250m - the bill to the end of 2015 is five times that.

The total costs of over €1.5bn were to be split 50 - 50 between the State and Religious congregations, meaning the church would have to contribute €760m.

This report finds the congregations have so far offered the equivalent of about 23% of the cost, while contributions actually received represent about 13%.

Legal cost payments of almost €193 million have been paid to 991 firms - 17 have received between €1 - €5m each, while seven have been paid amounts between €5 - €19m each.