Athiest Ireland criticise Garda's decision not to prosecute Stephen Fry

The Garda decision not to prosecute Stephen Fry for blasphemy has been criticised by Atheist Ireland.

Chairman Michael Nugent says it creates an incentive for people to demonstrate outrage, when they see or hear something they believe is blasphemous.

The Irish Times reports that a probe into comments made by actor Stephen Fry was dropped because of insufficient outrage.

In an interview with Gay Byrne he called God "mean minded", "stupid" and "an utter maniac".

Planning is now underway for a referendum to remove the constitutional ban on blasphemy.