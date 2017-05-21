At least 3,000 volunteers needed for Pope Francis visit

The Roman Catholic Church says it needs thousands of volunteers for next year's visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.

It says at least 3,000 people are needed to organise and run the six-day festival of faith.

Pope Francis has asked Archbishop Diarmuid Martin to host the 9th World Meeting of Families in Dublin next summer.

A host a Pilgrim programme has also been launched with the aim of visitors in home stays around the capital.
