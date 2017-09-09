ASTI to recommend that its members reject new public service pay agreement

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland is to recommend that its 18,000 members reject the proposed new public service pay agreement.

The ASTI Central Executive Council met in Dublin today to consider the proposed Agreement.

Members of the Executive expressed the view that one of the key failures of the proposed Agreement is that it does not resolve the issue of equal pay for recently qualified teachers.

The decision to recommend a No vote was a close margin of 63 to 59 votes.

The union will ballot its members on the proposed Agreement in the coming weeks.