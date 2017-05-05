ASTI stops ballot for industrial action on assurance of no teachers being made redundant

The ASTI has decided to stop its current ballot for industrial action in relation to threatened redundancies.

The Department of Education and Skills has notified the union that no school will have extra teachers this coming year, meaning that no teacher will be made redundant.

ASTI President Ed Byrne welcomed today's development but said the threat to make his members redundant because of their rejection of the Lansdowne Road Agreement was "unnecessary".

“The threat was designed to coerce ASTI members into accepting an agreement which they had already rejected in a democratic ballot,” said Mr Byrne.