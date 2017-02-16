ASTI deny restricting parent-teacher meetings to school hours

The ASTI say a decision not to hold parent-teacher meetings outside school hours has nothing to do with them.

There are reports that hundreds of schools may have to close for at least a day in the lead-up to State exams because of the ongoing dispute.

However, ASTI President Ed Byrne does not agree.

Mr Byrne said: "This idea that it (the school) would have to close for a day, I'm not really sure where it came from.

"But the truth is, and I keep pointing it out, that ASTI members have given 12 unpaid hours to get a lot of these parent-teacher meetings done."