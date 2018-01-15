ASAI: Social media influencers should inform customers if using post-production techniques

Social media influencers should not mislead their followers with digitally enhanced products they are promoting.

That is according to the head of the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland, who says customers should be able to make an informed decision about whether to buy a product or not.

Post-production techniques are not prohibited under current advertising rules, however, influencers should not be exploiting the lack of knowledge of their fanbase.

CEO of the ASAI, Orla Twomey, says people should be made aware when influencers are altering images.

"The extent of the photoshopping is such that it actually is implying that that’s what you’ll get when you use the product and that’s not the case - well that is misleading," said Ms Twomey.

"If you’re going to be using post-production techniques in a manner in which might mislead it should be flagged."