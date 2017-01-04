As number on trolleys hits 612, Simon Harris to meet HSE to discuss options

The Health Minister Simon Harris is to meet the HSE tomorrow to discuss the new record level of people on trolleys at hospitals around the country.

The daily count hit 612 yesterday. Earlier this week, the HSE warned that influenza and respiratory illness levels have doubled over the past two weeks and are likely to increase further in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the medical director of Cork and Kerry’s out-of-hours GP service, SouthDoc, Gerry Stack, said there was a 40% rise in patient contacts this Christmas compared to last and a 53% rise comparing this new year period and last.

Meanwhile, nationally, the INMO said there has been a “ significant deterioration” in emergency department overcrowding in November and December.

In total, there was a record 93,621 admitted patients on trolleys last year, said INMO secretary general Liam Doran.

Extended service hours and giving GPs direct access to consultants are among the options being available in a bid to reduce the number of patients on trolleys.

The Minister said the surge is a result of a highly contagious flu which has particularly targeted older people.

He is encouraging anyone who has not had the flu vaccine to consider getting it straight away, regardless of their age.

"It's about ensuring we minimise the spread of the flu," he said

Meanwhile, the body representing nursing homes said they have a key role to play in solving the trolley crisis.

Tadhg Daly from Nursing Homes Ireland is welcoming a pledge from Minister Harris to look into working with them on the issue, "We welcome the fact the Minister acknowledges, however late it is, the role of Nursing Homes Ireland and our members.

"We're happy to engage with Minister Harris, his Department and the HSE to alleviate the crisis that's in our hospitals at the moment and alleviate the suffering of families and older people."