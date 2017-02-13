Arts Minister announces €9m in capital funding

More than €9m in capital funding for arts and culture centres across the country has been allocated by the Arts Minister.

Heather Humphreys made the announcement today as part of the Creative Ireland programme.

A total of 56 cultural organisations will benefit from this capital investment, including theatres, heritage centres, galleries, archives, integrated arts centres, artist studios, and creative and performance spaces.

The Riverbank Arts Centre in Kildare and the Wexford Arts Centre are each to receive €1m in the grant allocation.

Minister Humphreys said of the €9m, over 85% is going to projects outside Dublin and described it as the most significant investment in regional arts and cultural centres in a decade.