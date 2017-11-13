Arts Council urges Michael Colgan accusers to engage with official investigation

The head of the Arts Council has said women who have complained about Michael Colgan need to trust the Gate's investigation into his behaviour.

His accusers have rejected a public apology over the weekend which saw the former artistic director defend his 'misjudged' actions.

The women have said they will not engage with the official investigation by the theatre until all board members have been removed from it.

Arts Council Director Orlaith McBride said the industrial relations expert who is running it will ensure it is impartial.

"I would urge those women to participate in this process because I genuinely do believe it is an independent process," Ms McBride said

"I don't know Gaye Cunningham personally but certainly in terms of her credentials it is very clear that she is completely independent," she added.