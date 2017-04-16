Arrests made after two gardaí assaulted in Mayo
An investigation has been launched into an alleged assault on two Gardaí in Mayo overnight.
The officers were out on mobile patrol in Claremorris when they stopped a group and an altercation ensued.
A male garda received hospital treatment and has since been discharged while his female colleague did not require hospitalisation.
Three men aged 18, 21 and 22 years old were arrested a short time later and are currently being detained at Claremorris Garda station.