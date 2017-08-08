Arrested man being questioned in Dublin under new terrorism legislation
An man in his 40s was arrested in Dublin today and is being questioned under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences)(Amendment) Act 2015.
The man was arrested following after a number of Dublin properties were searched by gardaí from the Special Detective Unit along with the London Metropolitan police today.
The man in his 40s was arrested over the alleged possession of fraudulent documents - reported to include passports.
The man is being detained at a garda station on the north side.
The Criminal Justice (terrorist Offences)(Amendment) Act was amended to include new powers in 2015.
They include:
* Public Provocation to commit a Terrorist Offence
* Recruitment for Terrorism
* Training for Terrorism