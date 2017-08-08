Arrest of two men in Dublin "undoubtedly prevented further loss of life": Minister for Justice

The Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, has commended An Garda Síochána for the arrest of two men on Monday night who were travelling through Dublin with a loaded gun.

Mr Flanagan said the gardai operation, in the Ballyfermot area of the city, had undoubtedly prevented further loss of life.

"I commend the courage and determination of the Garda members involved in the operation. The outcome demonstrates the effectiveness of the relentless efforts of An Garda Síochána in tackling the menace of organised crime gangs.

"No-one should underestimate the scale of the challenge which An Garda Síochána face, or the time it may take to put particular gangs out of business. But, however long it takes, those involved in such gangs will come to realise that no-one is above the law.

Mr Flanagan concluded: "The Government will continue to fully support An Garda Síochána in their crucial work"

It is being widely reported that the planned hit was not directly linked to the ongoing feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs and the target was a man who had survived five attempts on his life in the last three years.