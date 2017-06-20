Arrest of prominent Irishman sparks worry amongst undocumented Irish community in Boston

The arrest of a prominent GAA official in Boston has sparked fears amongst the Irish community in the US.

John Cunningham, former chairman of Boston Northeast GAA, and Donegal native was arrested by immigration and customs enforcement officers (ICE) on Friday.

John Cunningham. Pic from RTE /Prime Time

In a report carried by the Irish Times, Mr Cunningham was arrested for "immigration violations" according to a spokesman for ICE.

He had "entered the country lawfully under the visa waiver programme but failed to depart in compliance with the terms of his visit."

He had been living in the United States and had not returned to Ireland in 16 years.

Mr Cunningham had been featured in an RTÉ Prime Time broadcast in March, during which he talked about living as an undocumented person in the US.

Many undocumented Irish fear that there could be further arrests as immigration controls are tightened under the Trump administration.