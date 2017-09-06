Around 6,000 Irish children have a parent who is in prison

Around 6,000 children in Ireland have a mum or dad who is in prison.

A conference has heard that this can lead to the breakdown of a family, poverty and stigma.

Dublin mum, Mary, was imprisoned after failing to pay fines.

She says being separated from her son was very difficult.

"I used to write him letters, I used to talk to him everyday on the phone and my mother just explained to him that I was in hospital and I wasn't well and Mammy would be home soon," said Mary.