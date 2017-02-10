Around €50k of Ecstasy and cannabis 'destined for Galway Rag Week' seized

Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized Ecstasy and cannabis in Galway worth around €50,000 today.

The officers believe the 4,000 Ecstasy tablets and small quantity of herbal cannabis was to be sold during Galway "Rag Week".

The joint operation by Revenue drugs officers and officers, the local Garda drugs unit and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau resulted in the arrest of two Irish men in their 20s.

The two men are detained at Galway Garda Station, Mill Street under the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 (as amended).