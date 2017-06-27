Army removes suspected pipe bomb from Cabra

Update 3pm: A suspected pipe bomb found in Cabra, Dublin this morning has been removed for examination.

The Army Bomb Squad attended the scene at Ashington Avenue at 11.30am after being alerted by gardaí.

The surrounding area was cordoned off and the scene declared safe just before midday.

Earlier:

A suspect device has been discovered in the Dublin 7 area.

The suspicious package was found at Ashington Avenue off the Navan Road at around 10.30am today after gardaí were alerted.

Officers are on the scene and the Army Bomb Squad has been requested.

Traffic diversions are in place.