Army families protest on behalf of members of the Defence Forces

Hundreds of army wives and partners have been protesting today as part of a campaign for better pay and conditions.

Members of the Defence Forces are not allowed to protest.

They say they are the only public sector workers without access to the Labour Court.

Edel McGill, Ballincollig, Sinead Daly, Rathcormac and Evelyn Daly, Whitechurch, taking part in the Defence Forces wives and partners support group national protest, at the Naval Base, Haulbowline. Picture: David Keane.

Pickets have taken place outside army barracks nationwide amid claims that many families are living on social welfare top-ups to make ends meet.

Shelley Cotter - whose husband and son are both members of the Navy - protested outside the Haulbowline base in Cork.

Discussing why, she said: “You have the younger blood coming in and their start off wages is €200, if they’re lucky, as new recruits - rising after a year to €350.

“Now how a man is supposed to raise a family on €350 a week, I just don't know.”