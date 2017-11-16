Army defuses 'complex viable improvised explosive device' in Carlow
16/11/2017 - 20:57:41
The Army Bomb Disposal Team has carried out a controlled explosion on an explosive device found in County Carlow.
The alarm was raised when the suspect device was found in Kilmeaney this afternoon.
The bomb disposal team is describing it as "a complex viable improvised explosive device".
The scene was declared safe at 6pm and the remains have been taken to a secure military location.
Gardaí are investigating the discovery.