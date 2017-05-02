Army defuses artillery shell near number of houses in Donegal
02/05/2017 - 16:02:37
An artillery shell found in Donegal has been made safe by the Army today.
It was discovered in Letterkenny and a number of houses were evacuated while the bomb squad dealt with the device.
The device has now been transferred to a military location for further examination and disposal.
The Army says historic munitions from early 20th century conflicts can be encountered from time to time and anyone who finds one should contact Gardaí.