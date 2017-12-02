Armed robbers made off with cash from Belfast shop
Armed robbers made off with cash from a shop in Belfast this morning.
Two men, one armed with a knife, demanded money from staff at around 10.25am in a city centre shop.
The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early twenties and of slim build.
Both of them were wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black coats and monkey hats.
Detectives in Belfast are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
