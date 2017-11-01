Armed gardaí at scene of incident in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Gardai are attending an incident at the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin.

A number of armed Gardai are at the scene, and the Garda helicopter is in attendance.

Several reports suggest that the incident involves the presence of an armed individual.

The centre has been evacuated, and shoppers are being turned away.

Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The incident is ongoing, and no further details are being released, for operational reasons.

Dublin Bus have halted services to Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at this time.

At the scene of a security alert at Blanchardstown Centre. Centre is being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/jtOGf28jt7 — Paul Hosford (@PTHosford) November 1, 2017