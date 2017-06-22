Armed gardaí at Rose of Tralee? Organisers say 'no comment'

Update 9.45pm: A spokesperson for the Rose of Tralee International Festival has said the organisation will not comment on reports that armed gardaí will patrol this year's event.

Last year the stage was invaded by a peaceful protestor while the event was being televised.

Reports emerged today that in light of recent terror attacks abroad, armed detectives will be present at the festival in August.

Spokesman for the Rose of Tralee International Festival John Drummey said organisers would not comment on security arrangements.

He said: "That's a Garda matter…Obviously there are increased concerns regarding what happened in other parts of the world, and there will probably be extra vigilance because of that."

Earlier:

Extra security measures are being put in place ahead of this year's Rose Of Tralee festival.

It has been reported the armed Garda support unit will be in place at the festival this summer in the wake of recent terror attacks in the UK.

Rose escort co-ordinator and member of the Association of Irish Events and Festivals Colm Croffy confirmed the move was in response to the recent attacks in both Manchester and London.

He said there would be upwards of 3,000 security personnel working at the festival, and that this year the number was up by about 10%-15%.

He said: "They're getting a different briefing - there's a more heightened sense of risk, threats that weren't there before."