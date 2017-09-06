Armed gardaí arrest man and seize gun in Dublin after van rams patrol car

A man has been arrested and a gun has been seized by Gardaí in Inchicore.

It is understood a shot was fired during a stand-off at around 3pm this afternoon, but nobody was injured.

Officers are still at the scene on Jamestown Road, where a white Citroen Twingo van failed to stop and crashed into a patrol car.

Scene of incident at Jamestown Road, Inchicore. #garda DOCB seems to have foiled a hit. One arrest. pic.twitter.com/p7FCxezVak — Michael O'Toole (@mickthehack) September 6, 2017

Two men ran from the van and one of them is said to have left behind a firearm.

The arrested man tried to escape in another vehicle before being apprehended. Gardaí recovered a handgun.

Gardaí are still hunting for the second man.