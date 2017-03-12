Arlene Foster issues warning as support for Sinn Féin rises

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster has described the rise in support for Sinn Féin as a "wake-up call for unionism".

In the republic, Sinn Féin is enjoying a surge of support according to a poll in today's Sunday Times - while the northern elections saw the party reduce the DUP's Stormont advantage to a single seat.

Despite that election result, the former First Minister insists she has not considered resigning as leader.

"The mark of a politician is not what they do during good times, but how they tackle the challenges and how they deal with the opportunities which present themselves," she said.

"And certainly from my perspective, I have a big job of work to do, the party has a big job of work to do and, indeed, unionism in general has to step up to the plate."