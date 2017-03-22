Arlene Foster: ‘History will have the final say’ on Martin McGuinness

Politicians in the North have been remembering former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness with a special session of the assembly.

The 66-year-old died yesterday in hospital after a short illness.

Some victims of the IRA say they will never be able to forgive him for his former role in the leadership of the terror group.

DUP leader Arlene Foster sympathised with those relatives - but acknowledged his contribution to the peace process.

“As in all things, history will have the final say,” Ms Foster said.

“There has been much talk of my personal working relationship with Martin. He never sought to airbrush the past and neither did I.”