Arlene Foster claims 'there is no revolt' in DUP after Sinn Féin surge

Arlene Foster has said there is no revolt in her party after Sinn Féin surged at the polls.

The Democratic Unionists saw their 10-seat lead as the biggest grouping at Stormont cut to just one following Thursday's poll.

Mrs Foster said she was going into the negotiations to restore powersharing wanting to do a deal.

Sinn Féin has demanded she step aside as First Minister while a botched green energy scheme she oversaw is investigated.

Asked about feelings within her party she said: "There is no revolt."

Sinn Féin closed the gap on the DUP to a solitary seat while the overall unionist majority at Stormont was lost.