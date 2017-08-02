Arlene foster believes Sinn Féin has 'no willingness' to reach agreement

The DUP leader says she believes that Sinn Féin are not interested in breaking Stormont's political deadlock.

Talks on powersharing in the north are due to get back underway at the end of August.

However Arlene Foster said that Sinn Féin are unwilling to move on certain issues

"There is no spirit of compromise, there is no willingness to build a shared future for all of the people of Northern Ireland. It's their way or no way," said Ms Foster.

"I hope they reflect on that because devolution is good for everybody and we want to see it happening but of course, it takes two to make this work and if they don't want to make it work, we'll have to move on to a different situation," she added.