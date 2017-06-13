Arlene Foster and Theresa May meeting in London

The DUP leader Arlene Foster is in London today for more talks with the British Prime Minister.

Theresa May is seeking the support of the DUP as she tries to form a minority government.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams are among those expressing concerns about any deal between the Conservatives and the DUP.

They say the British government's independence will be compromised in the talks aimed at restoring power sharing in the north.

The Northern Secretary James Brokenshire insists that will not be the case.

“Yes, discussions may be taking place between ourselves and the DUP in relation to an agreement in Westminster, but that being entirely separate from our intent and desire to see devolution being restored here (in the North) at the earliest possible opportunity.”