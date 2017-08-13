Are you uncertain about your Leaving Cert results and what they mean for you?

The Exam Helpline 2017, provided by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCpp) and sponsored by eir, will open Wednesday August 16 offering confidential advice, information and support to students receiving their results.

The 1800 265 165 freephone helpline is open from 10am on results day to take calls from students and parents seeking advice and up to date information on what choices are available to students.

It will open for three days the week of the results as well as a further three days the following week, after the release of CAO Round One offers.

The Helpline receives thousands of calls every year, giving expert advice to students to enable them to make informed choices about their future career paths and further education.

Those seeking advice, information or reassurance can contact the Helpline on 1800 265 165 and speak to experienced guidance counsellors.

All queries on 3rd level courses, leaving cert appeals and repeats, CAO procedures, no offers and financing your further education will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

In recent years calls to the Helpline have increased, which shows the need for the personal touch at the end of a phone line at what can be a highly pressurised time for students and their parents.

John Anslow, head of group sponsorship at eir, said: “No matter how prepared students are, this can be a very confusing and stressful time for them and their families and talking to a professional can really help”.

Ross Mac Mahon, communications officer for the National Parents Council Post Primary stated that “The Helpline provides students and parents with live interactive one to one advice and guidance from professional councillors. This is particularly valuable given the change in the points system this year”.

The opening hours of HELPLINE 2017 are:

Wednesday, August 16: 10am-7pm

Thursday, August 17: 10am-7pm

Friday, August 18: 10am-1pm

Monday, August 21: 8am-7pm

Tuesday, August 22: 8am-7pm

Wednesday, August 23: 8am-1pm