Appointment of former Attorney General as a judge to go ahead

The controversial appointment of the former Attorney General as a judge is to go ahead later this morning.

Máire Whelan will become a member of the Court of Appeal, despite ongoing political upheaval over her nomination.

At 10.30am Whelan will be formally appointed as a member of the Court of Appeal, in a brief ceremony at Aras an Uachtarain.

That appointment comes just six days after she was nominated by Cabinet, where it is reported that neither Whelan, nor the then-justice minister Frances Fitzgerald, revealed that three existing judges also wanted the job. Whelan herself had not applied for it.

The appointment has quickly become a serious political cloud over Varadkar’s administration, with the opposition calling it a cronyist stroke, and even independent ministers in cabinet calling for it to be reviewed.

Fianna Fáil has even claimed it could be a breach of its government deal, and could bring down the government.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insists it is perfectly legal, and this morning the process will be complete, when the appointment is finalised.

It is unlikely, however, to end the political outcry.