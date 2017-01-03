Applications for the help-to-buy scheme accepted from today
Househunters can begin applying for the help-to-buy scheme from today.
The scheme will see first-time buyers being given a tax refund worth up to 5% of the price of a new home, to go towards their deposit.
But the scheme coincides with two new reports warning that house prices will continue to rise this year.
One report says prices could even rise by 20% over three years.
