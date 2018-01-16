Applications for Irish passports from Britain overtake the North for first time

For the first time ever, the number of applications for an Irish passport in Britain have overtaken numbers applying from the North.

The Passport Office received more than 81,000 applications from Britain last year.

Just last week, two indexes agreed that an Irish passport is one of the most valuable in the world.

That’s in terms of allowing visa-free access to different countries.

The surge has prompted a call for a change in procedure, as well as extra resources.

Digital desk